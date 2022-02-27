The Seasiders got back to winning ways in some style

Blackpool player ratings as Neil Critchley's respond in style with emphatic Reading win

Blackpool came from behind to beat Reading and get back to winning ways in emphatic fashion.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 7:30 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during their 4-1 win...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10

Made an excellent save from John Swift’s free-kick at a pivotal time in the game. Distributed calmly as always.

2. Jordan Gabriell - 6/10

Didn’t get tight enough to his man for Reading’s goal and struggled to deal with Junior Hoilett. A rare off day.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10

Virtually flawless on his return to the side after being rested in midweek. Took his goal well to score for the second time in as many games.

4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10

Continues to go about his business with minimal fuss, but impresses every time. Diagonal ball always a bonus too.

