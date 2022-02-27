Blackpool player ratings as Neil Critchley's respond in style with emphatic Reading win

Here's how Pool's players rated during their 4-1 win...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Made an excellent save from John Swift’s free-kick at a pivotal time in the game. Distributed calmly as always.
2. Jordan Gabriell - 6/10
Didn’t get tight enough to his man for Reading’s goal and struggled to deal with Junior Hoilett. A rare off day.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10
Virtually flawless on his return to the side after being rested in midweek. Took his goal well to score for the second time in as many games.
4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10
Continues to go about his business with minimal fuss, but impresses every time. Diagonal ball always a bonus too.