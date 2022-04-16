Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates after scoring for the second game running

Blackpool player ratings as Marvin Ekpiteta finds the net again in cruel late defeat to West Brom

Karlan Grant’s stoppage-time goal condemned Blackpool to a cruel Good Friday defeat to West Brom yesterday.

By Matt Scrafton
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 8:30 am

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Not at fault for either goal. Did well to deal with the aerial bombardment and made two or three good stops.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10

Defensively excellent before being forced to hobble off with an injury on 36 minutes. Made a vital recovery early on.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Defensively sound as usual and continues to have an impact at the other end, scoring for the second game running.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Jordan Thorniley - 7/10

Defended well. Always on the front foot and looking to intercept the ball. Also had a shot saved at the other end.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
BlackpoolWest Brom
Next Page
Page 1 of 4