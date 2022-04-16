Blackpool player ratings as Marvin Ekpiteta finds the net again in cruel late defeat to West Brom

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10
Not at fault for either goal. Did well to deal with the aerial bombardment and made two or three good stops.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10
Defensively excellent before being forced to hobble off with an injury on 36 minutes. Made a vital recovery early on.
3. MAN OF THE MATCH: Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Defensively sound as usual and continues to have an impact at the other end, scoring for the second game running.
4. Jordan Thorniley - 7/10
Defended well. Always on the front foot and looking to intercept the ball. Also had a shot saved at the other end.
