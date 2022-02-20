Marvin Ekpiteta headed Blackpool into an early lead

Blackpool player ratings as Kevin Stewart bosses the midfield in Cardiff City draw

Blackpool added another point to their tally yesterday with a 1-1 draw away to Cardiff City.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 8:18 am
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 8:42 am

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10

Distributed well and dealt well with Cardiff’s balls into the box, but didn’t have a great deal to do other than a late save.

2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10

Defensively solid in the main, but had one or two hesitant moments. Bizarrely seems to perform better at left-back.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10

Striker’s header capped off another excellent display, which is doubly impressive given he was an injury doubt before kick-off.

4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10

Cardiff’s strikers provided a sturdy physical challenge but he stood up to it well and made some important challenges.

