Blackpool player ratings as Kevin Stewart bosses the midfield in Cardiff City draw

Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10
Distributed well and dealt well with Cardiff’s balls into the box, but didn’t have a great deal to do other than a late save.
2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10
Defensively solid in the main, but had one or two hesitant moments. Bizarrely seems to perform better at left-back.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10
Striker’s header capped off another excellent display, which is doubly impressive given he was an injury doubt before kick-off.
4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10
Cardiff’s strikers provided a sturdy physical challenge but he stood up to it well and made some important challenges.