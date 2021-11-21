Blackpool player ratings as Keshi Anderson continues fine scoring run to snatch a point against Swansea City

Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10
Rushed off his line to make an important early save, but had no chance with Swansea’s spectacular goal.
2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10
Solid if unspectacular display on his first start in seven weeks. More restrained playing in the back three.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Made a couple of vital last ditch interceptions. Taken his game to another level with the captain’s armband.
4. James Husband - 8/10
Really solid on the left of the back three, especially early on when he was on the front foot and aggressive.