Keshi Anderson's goal was his third in his last five games

Blackpool player ratings as Keshi Anderson continues fine scoring run to snatch a point against Swansea City

Keshi Anderson continued his fine scoring run yesterday to rescue Blackpool a late point against Swansea City in their 1-1 draw.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Dan Grimshaw - 7/10

Rushed off his line to make an important early save, but had no chance with Swansea’s spectacular goal.

2. Dujon Sterling - 7/10

Solid if unspectacular display on his first start in seven weeks. More restrained playing in the back three.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Made a couple of vital last ditch interceptions. Taken his game to another level with the captain’s armband.

4. James Husband - 8/10

Really solid on the left of the back three, especially early on when he was on the front foot and aggressive.

