Blackpool's players celebrate Josh Bowler's 86th minute winner

Blackpool player ratings as birthday boy Josh Bowler strikes again in late Stoke City win

It was an away day to remember for the Seasiders yesterday as they left it late to beat Stoke City 1-0.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 7:30 am

Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10

Made a vital save in the dying moments to ensure Blackpool’s win. Distributed well and set the tone.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. Dujon Sterling - 8/10

First to everything defensively and supported Bowler well on his return to his more natural right flank.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Made some important blocks and interceptions when Stoke finally produced some pressure. Always comfortable.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10

Won his fair share of headers and moved the ball quickly. Hopefully his neck injury is not too serious.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Josh BowlerBlackpoolStoke City
Next Page
Page 1 of 4