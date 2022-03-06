Blackpool player ratings as birthday boy Josh Bowler strikes again in late Stoke City win

Here’s how Blackpool’s players rated...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Made a vital save in the dying moments to ensure Blackpool’s win. Distributed well and set the tone.
2. Dujon Sterling - 8/10
First to everything defensively and supported Bowler well on his return to his more natural right flank.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Made some important blocks and interceptions when Stoke finally produced some pressure. Always comfortable.
4. Jordan Thorniley - 8/10
Won his fair share of headers and moved the ball quickly. Hopefully his neck injury is not too serious.
