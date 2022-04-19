Jake Beesley bagged a brace on his first Blackpool start - and could have even had a hat-trick!

Blackpool player ratings as Jake Beesley enjoys dream first start in Birmingham City rout

Blackpool got back to winning ways in some style yesterday as they thrashed a sorry Birmingham City side 6-1 in their biggest victory of the season.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 9:00 am

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:

1. Chris Maxwell - 8/10

Made three or four important saves at key stages in the game. Only slight negative was not keeping a clean sheet.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

2. Callum Connolly - 9/10

Filled in at right-back with minimal fuss and added a sensational sixth with a 25-yard free-kick in stoppage-time.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10

Produced some excellent blocks and recovered well throughout. Had a headed chance to claim a third goal in as many games.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

4. Richard Keogh - 9/10

Up against experienced Troy Deeney, but never in trouble. So calm and composed throughout.

Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood

