Blackpool player ratings as Jake Beesley enjoys dream first start in Birmingham City rout

Here’s how Pool’s players rated:
1. Chris Maxwell - 8/10
Made three or four important saves at key stages in the game. Only slight negative was not keeping a clean sheet.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Callum Connolly - 9/10
Filled in at right-back with minimal fuss and added a sensational sixth with a 25-yard free-kick in stoppage-time.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 9/10
Produced some excellent blocks and recovered well throughout. Had a headed chance to claim a third goal in as many games.
Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Richard Keogh - 9/10
Up against experienced Troy Deeney, but never in trouble. So calm and composed throughout.
Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood