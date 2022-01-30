Blackpool player ratings as in-demand Josh Bowler sparkles in Fulham draw

Here's how Pool's players rated during their 1-1 draw...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Made a string of fine saves to keep Pool in the game. Came under pressure with the ball at his feet but dealt with it well.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10
Had his hands full with the lively Neeskens Kebano early on but stuck at it and grew into the game during the second-half.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
A little shaky early on, uncharacteristically so, but soon put that behind him to produce a rock-solid display.
4. Richard Keogh - 8/10
Beaten for pace on a couple of occasions but otherwise excellent. Always in the right place to clear his lines.