Josh Bowler continued his superb form with a sparling performance

Blackpool player ratings as in-demand Josh Bowler sparkles in Fulham draw

Blackpool maintained their unbeaten start to 2022 in the league yesterday with an inspired performance against league leaders Fulham.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 8:30 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during their 1-1 draw...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10

Made a string of fine saves to keep Pool in the game. Came under pressure with the ball at his feet but dealt with it well.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10

Had his hands full with the lively Neeskens Kebano early on but stuck at it and grew into the game during the second-half.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

A little shaky early on, uncharacteristically so, but soon put that behind him to produce a rock-solid display.

4. Richard Keogh - 8/10

Beaten for pace on a couple of occasions but otherwise excellent. Always in the right place to clear his lines.

