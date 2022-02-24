Blackpool player ratings as below-par Seasiders are punished by 10-man QPR

Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10
Might have taken more control of his six-yard box for the first goal, but made a couple of good stops.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10
Got nice and high at right wing-back to support Josh Bowler. Delivered one or two dangerous crosses into the box.
3. Dujon Sterling - 6/10
Pretty solid if unspectacular. Provided the cross from the left which led to Josh Bowler’s equaliser.
4. Oliver Casey - 6/10
Looked relatively untroubled on his long-awaited first start for the club. Kept things simple and kept hold of the ball.