Blackpool played against 10 men for over 50 minutes of the game

Blackpool player ratings as below-par Seasiders are punished by 10-man QPR

Blackpool slumped to a desperate defeat to 10-man QPR last night after conceding at the death again.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 8:28 am
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 8:48 am

Here's how Pool's players rated:

1. Dan Grimshaw - 6/10

Might have taken more control of his six-yard box for the first goal, but made a couple of good stops.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 7/10

Got nice and high at right wing-back to support Josh Bowler. Delivered one or two dangerous crosses into the box.

3. Dujon Sterling - 6/10

Pretty solid if unspectacular. Provided the cross from the left which led to Josh Bowler’s equaliser.

4. Oliver Casey - 6/10

Looked relatively untroubled on his long-awaited first start for the club. Kept things simple and kept hold of the ball.

