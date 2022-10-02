Blackpool player ratings and matchday picture gallery as ex-Leicester City man impresses in narrow Norwich City defeat
Blackpool slumped to their third successive defeat yesterday with a 1-0 reversal at the hands of Norwich City.
However, unlike the previous two defeats, Michael Appleton’s side performed much better and pushed arguably the division’s best side all the way.
In the end, it was only Dom Thompson’s defensive howler that gifted the high-flying Canaries the three points at Bloomfield Road.
Here’s how the men in tangerine performed according to The Gazette...
