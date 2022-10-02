News you can trust since 1873
Michael Appleton's side have now lost their last three games on the bounce

Blackpool player ratings and matchday picture gallery as ex-Leicester City man impresses in narrow Norwich City defeat

Blackpool slumped to their third successive defeat yesterday with a 1-0 reversal at the hands of Norwich City.

By Matt Scrafton
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 7:00 am

However, unlike the previous two defeats, Michael Appleton’s side performed much better and pushed arguably the division’s best side all the way.

In the end, it was only Dom Thompson’s defensive howler that gifted the high-flying Canaries the three points at Bloomfield Road.

Here’s how the men in tangerine performed according to The Gazette...

1. Chris Maxwell - 7/10

Did well on his surprise return to the side. Made a couple of important stops to stop Norwich from going two in front.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 5/10

A mixed display. Aggressive as always but picked up a needless booking for a rash challenge. Onel Hernandez gave him problems.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 7/10

Put his body on the line and made plenty of important blocks. Saved a certain goal by clearing off the line.

4. Jordan Thorniley - 6/10

A typically solid enough display from the centre-back, even if he did get caught in behind on a couple of occasions.

