Blackpool player of the season announced- as ex-Celtic wonderkid picks up three awards

Karamoko Dembele

The ex-Celtic youngster has enjoyed an impressive campaign on loan at Bloomfield Road. Since moving to the Fylde Coast from Brest, the 21-year-old has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions.

His performances also saw him recognised as junior Seasiders player the year and players’ player of the year.Upon accepting the main award of the evening, the attacking midfielder said: “I’ll remember my time here for the rest of my life, it’s been special.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Rhodes picked up his trophy as the club’s top scorer, with the Huddersfield loanee finding the back of the net 15 times during the first half the campaign.

With his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium coming to an end in the summer, the 34-year-old admitted: “I’d love to be here next year.”

As for the best goal of the season, that went to Ollie Norburn for his strike against Bristol Rovers in December.