Blackpool will apparently hold further discussions with Grant Ward over his future at the club. His contract at Bloomfield Road expires in a couple of weeks and he is due to become a free agent again as things stand.

The 28-year-old was released at the end of the last campaign but he eventually re-signed for the club in October on a short-term basis. However, he has only played twice since then and is facing an uncertain future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Michael Appleton has provided this update on his situation, as per Lancashire Live: “I’ve had a little bit of a discussion with him last week. We’ll sit down again this week and go through it.

“It’s not certainly one that I’m in a rush or urgent to get sorted, if I’m being honest. There are certain things that are far more pressing and that’s not being disrespectful, it’s just there’s a queue and there’s certain things that you have to deal with that are more important at this moment in time.”

QPR cut ties with striker

QPR have released striker Macauley Bonne after two-and-a-half years at the club. He spent time on loan at Ipswich Town in the last campaign and is now free to find a new team this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley eye Swansea City ace

Burnley are reportedly considering a swoop for Swansea City attacker Michael Obafemi. That’s according to Wales Online, who claim the Clarets have identified the Republic of Ireland international as someone to bolster their options at the top end of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bristol City let defender depart

Bristol City have given defender Joe Low the green light to join Walsall on loan on a deal until the end of the season. He joins a Saddlers side who are 9th in the League Two table.