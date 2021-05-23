Blackpool pay poignant tributes to Jordan Banks during play-off tie against Oxford - in pictures
Blackpool paid touching tributes to Jordan Banks during Friday night's play-off semi-final against Oxford United.
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 12:00 pm
The Seasiders wore t-shirts adorning his name and face during the warm-up, before a minute's applause was held prior to kick-off.
Jerry Yates, meanwhile, raced to the dugout after scoring Blackpool's third goal of the night to pick up one of the t-shirts, which he held aloft.
Here's some of our pictures...
