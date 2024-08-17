Blackpool pair set for FA Cup action following moves away from Bloomfield Road
The pair head to the Apec Taxis Stadium on initial one-month deals, and could potentially make their debuts in the FA Cup this weekend.
Runcorn are in action at home against Wythenshawe Town in the preliminary round of England’s oldest cup competition this afternoon (K.O. 3pm), before turning their attention back to Northern Premier League Division One West action on Wednesday night away to Avro.
Midfielder Jones made his senior debut for Blackpool back in November when the Seasiders took on Morecambe in the EFL Trophy, with the youngster coming off the bench alongside a number of his colleagues.
His most recent appearance in Tangerine came in the behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley last month.
Meanwhile, striker Bowen made the move to the Fylde Coast from Middlesbrough in 2022, and spent time on loan with Workington last season.
