Blackpool pair set for FA Cup action following moves away from Bloomfield Road

By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Blackpool pair Jaden Jones and Taylor Bowen have joined Runcorn Linnets on short-term loans.

The pair head to the Apec Taxis Stadium on initial one-month deals, and could potentially make their debuts in the FA Cup this weekend.

Runcorn are in action at home against Wythenshawe Town in the preliminary round of England’s oldest cup competition this afternoon (K.O. 3pm), before turning their attention back to Northern Premier League Division One West action on Wednesday night away to Avro.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Midfielder Jones made his senior debut for Blackpool back in November when the Seasiders took on Morecambe in the EFL Trophy, with the youngster coming off the bench alongside a number of his colleagues.

His most recent appearance in Tangerine came in the behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly against Accrington Stanley last month.

Meanwhile, striker Bowen made the move to the Fylde Coast from Middlesbrough in 2022, and spent time on loan with Workington last season.

Related topics:FA CupBlackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.