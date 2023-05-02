Blackpool (p) 0-0 Wigan Athletic as it happened as Seasiders lift Central League Cup
Blackpool’s development squad will be looking to cap off a strong season with a piece of silverware this evening.
Bloomfield Road plays host to the Central League Cup final tonight as the Under-23s take on Wigan Athletic, with the game kicking off at 7pm.
Follow our blog for live updates from Bloomfield Road:
Blackpool v Wigan Central League Cup final - live updates
Good evening
And welcome to today’s live blog.
We have a cup final to look forward to tonight as Blackpool’s development squad take on Wigan Athletic in the Central League Cup’s showpiece event.
The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be there to provide live updates, which you can follow on the live blog.
Match preview
Blackpool’s development squad will be looking to cap off a strong season with a piece of silverware this evening.
Bloomfield Road plays host to the Central League Cup final tonight as the Under-23s take on Wigan Athletic, with the game kicking off at 7pm.
All supporters are welcome to attend free of charge, with the club opening up the north side of the West Stand.
The development squad have performed well under Stephen Dobbie this season, albeit Neal Eardley is now in charge following Dobbie’s temporary promotion to interim boss of the first-team.
The Seasiders sit second in the Central League table behind leaders Accrington Stanley having led the way for much of the campaign.
They reached the final of the Central League Cup with a 2-1 semi-final win over Rotherham United having won all three of their group games against Accrington, Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town.
How Blackpool line up
Callum McManaman starts for Wigan
KICK OFF
Wigan get tonight's Central League Cup final underway.
2 - Busy start
Wigan go close early on as a back post header is directed towards the six-yard box, but Tayt Trusty is there to clear his lines.
Blackpool immediately counter and work the ball to Rob Apter, whose shot is deflected behind for a corner, which Wigan deal with.
4 - Saved
Harvey Bardlsey stands firm to deny Joe Adams, who had found some space inside the Blackpool box.
8 - Almost
Brad Holmes beats the keeper to a ball over the top before rounding him, but from an awkward angle he can only cross into the centre where no teamate is able to tap home.
9 - Over
Callum McManaman’s cross is deflected narrowly over the bar by Blackpool defender Jack Moore.
20 - Forced change
Donovan Lescott has gone down a couple of times already and he’s now being forced to go off. Dannen Francis replaces him.