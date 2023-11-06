Blackpool rivals look poised to lose their manager to the Championship

Oxford United manager Liam Manning

Blackpool rivals Oxford United are on the cusp of a significant promotion blow.

That’s after reports surfaced on Monday that U’s head coach Liam Manning is expected to be named the new boss at Championship Bristol City in the next 48 hours.

On Friday it was reported that the former MK Dons manager was a leading contender for the vacant Ashton Gate position following the Robins’ decision to part company with Nigel Pearson. Now, Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett has claimed that City are closing in on appointing the 38-year-old after compensation was agreed with the Kassam Stadium outfit.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Dorsett stated: ‘Liam Manning expected to be confirmed as new #BristolCity head coach in the next 48hrs, I’m told. Manning’s #oufc are 2nd in Lg1, but Bristol City job too tempting for him. Agreement now between the two clubs over compensation. Fits BC’s bill of a young, progressive head coach.’

Manning has been with Oxford since replacing Karl Robinson in March. The U’s were 17th and five points above the relegation zone at the time. Since then, the ex-West Ham coach has taken the club from serious relegation candidates to one of the favourites for the current League One title.

Indeed, second-place Oxford are just three points behind current leaders Portsmouth in the current standings and eight above Neil Critchley’s eighth-place side. That’s despite Blackpool holding the U’s to a 1-1 draw at the Kassam Stadium just last month.

The Seaisders don’t play host to Oxford until Saturday, February 10. However, everything is pointing towards the U’s being led by a new boss by then.