The 53-year-old businessman, a proud custodian of the football club, staunchly advocated the ex-Liverpool coach's return.

After speaking to people in the know, employing an agency, and meticulously trawling through reams of spreadsheets, reports and portfolios, the pin continued to drop exactly where he thought it would.

Sadler described the process as exhaustive, with many candidates interviewed, but Sadler always felt that his one-time promotion-winning boss was by far and away the stand-out applicant.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 01: Blackpool manager Neil Critchley looks on during the pre match warm up prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Blackpool at PTS Academy Stadium on May 01, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I tried as hard as possible to find somebody other than Neil," he quipped. "But we just kept coming back to him.

"We ran a fairly exhaustive and extensive search, we've spoken to a lot of people, we've done a lot of analysis, we employed an agency to run a quite in-depth report for us, it must've been 40/50 pages long, and when it came to the unveiling day we were flicking through it and someone's name kept popping up all the time.

"I could see where it was going! They were telling me something I think I already suspected. It's fantastic to have Neil back, I've always said how much I enjoy his company, how much I admire him, he did great things in the couple of years he was with the club. To use an old football cliche, I'm absolutely over the moon that he's back."

Critchley ended the Seasiders' six-season run of operating in the lower echelons of the EFL when lifting the club back to the Championship via the play-offs in 2021.

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Simon Sadler, Owner of Blackpool looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Coventry City at Bloomfield Road on August 17, 2021 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Tangerines then more than held their own in the second tier when culminating the campaign in 16th spot with 60 points, beating eventual champions Fulham at Bloomfield Road along the way.

And it was his track record with the club that propelled him to the top of the list. "We need to get back on track," said Sadler.

"A whole series of circumstances have led to us being relegated. It's not where we want to be! We want to get back up and I think that Neil, by far, is the best candidate available for us to do that.

"He knows the players, he's taken us up before, he did a fantastic job in keeping us up in the Championship, we finished 16th, so that puts him at the top of our list.