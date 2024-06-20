Blackpool owner has his say on season ticket price increases and explains why they are a part of his vision for the club

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler says the club needs to become more sustainable, which is a reason behind their increased ticket prices for the 2024/25 campaign.

Sadler, who has been the owner of the Seasiders since June 2019, was in attendance at the club’s fans forum earlier this week, with CEO Julian Winter, sporting director David Downes and head coach Neil Critchley also on the panel.

One of the main topics from the event concerned the prices of season tickets for the upcoming campaign.



The starting renewal price for adults (£375), seniors (£325) and young adults (£325) has risen by £26.

Meanwhile, U18s have gone up by £50 from £99 to £149, but now only covers the ages of 14-18 due to the introduction of an U14s category.

This does benefit children aged 11-14, who have no rise in their season ticket price of £99, but equally sees a £50 increase for those between five and 11, with a specific category no longer existing for that group.

In the family stands, there has also been a £26 rise for adult, senior and young adult renewals, while U18s have gone up by £30.

It will cost £59 for U14s in this area, which is £30 more than the previous five to 11 category.

“It’s clearly a very emotive issue,” Sadler told the forum.

“We’ve had our vote on if we want winning football or attacking football; they’re both two great things to aim for but, in order to achieve them, then we need better players.

“Season tickets and ticket prices are an important part of funding this club and it needs funding for its players and development.

“It’s been said many times before, I put in four or five million pounds a year. When I bought the club, I said it should be sustainable and that’s what I believe.

“I’m not willing to put in four or five million pounds a year indefinitely so we need to find a way to get revenue up and costs down.

“The club needs to be more sustainable because it’s too reliant on one person, it’s too reliant on me.