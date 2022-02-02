Blackpool overlooked by Sky Sports once again as supporters bemoan disparity in TV revenue

The Seasiders have only had one league game televised by Sky Sports this season, the controversial 1-1 draw against QPR back in November.While many will be glad to keep fixtures at 3pm on a Saturday, it does raise the question of fairness given the disparity in TV revenue.

Clubs who have their home games featured receive £100,000, while away sides only pocket £10,000.

A side like West Brom, who have been featured 16 times already this season, will probably end up making around £1m in TV revenue once the season is completed.

As it stands, the Seasiders have only made £100,000.

This should increase at some point though, as it’s understood every side in the Championship must have at least two games chosen for live coverage in a season.

The Baggies, who are already in receipt of huge fortunes thanks to parachute payments, had two games picked for TV coverage in the first month alone.

During the 2019/20 season, it's understood West Brom were in receipt of £34.9m in parachute payments following their relegation from the Premier League.

Aside from West Brom, Fulham (15), Nottingham Forest (15), QPR (15), Sheffield United (13), Bournemouth and Derby County (both 11) have been televised the most this season.

Blackpool are the only side in the second tier to only have one fixture picked for live screening.

Millwall are just above them on two, while Lancashire rivals Preston North End, Peterborough United and Bristol City have all had three.