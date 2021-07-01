Blackpool overlooked as Sky Sports reveal which EFL games will be televised in August

It means the Seasiders' trip to Bristol City on the first day of the campaign will remain a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, August 7.

Instead, the new Championship season will start on a Friday night with a clash between promotion favourites Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion.

The Sky Sports cameras will be at Dean Court on August 6, the broadcaster has confirmed this afternoon as it released its selected fixtures for the opening month.

No Blackpool games have been chosen for live coverage, but rivals Preston North End will see their trip to Huddersfield Town televised on Tuesday, August 17.

Derby County, meanwhile, have had three games picked - a Carabao Cup tie against Salford as well as league clashes against Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest.

Here are the games selected for TV:

The TV cameras will be staying away from Bloomfield Road during the month of August

Fri 6 Aug: Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion (7.45pm)

Sat 7 Aug: Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday (5.30pm)

Sat 7 Aug: Sheffield United v Birmingham City (8pm)

Sun 8 Aug: Fulham v Middlesbrough (1.30pm)

Sun 8 Aug: Coventry City v Nottingham Forest (4.30pm)

Tue 10 Aug: Derby County v Salford (7.45pm) Carabao Cup

Wed 11 Aug: Leyton Orient v QPR (7.45pm) Carabao Cup

Sat 14 Aug: Peterborough United v Derby County (12.30pm)

Sat 14 Aug: Swansea City v Sheffield United (8pm)

Tue 17 Aug: Millwall v Fulham (7.45pm)

Tue 17 Aug: Huddersfield Town v Preston North End (7.45pm)

Wed 18 Aug: West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United (8pm)

Fri 20 Aug: Bristol City v Swansea City (7.45pm)

Sat 21 Aug: QPR v Barnsley (12.30pm)

Fri 27 Aug: Peterborough United v West Bromwich Albion (7.45pm)

Sat 28 Aug: Derby County v Nottingham Forest (12.30pm)