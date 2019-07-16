Blackpool on verge of completing permanent deal for Rangers striker Ryan Hardie

Blackpool are on the verge of wrapping up the signing of Rangers striker Ryan Hardie.

The 22-year-old has travelled with the Pool squad to Mill Farm for tonight’s pre-season friendly against AFC Fylde.

The 6ft 2ins striker is due to sign on a permanent deal, rather than a loan, and the deal should be confirmed tomorrow.

Hardie had initially been lined up by former boss Terry McPhillips, however the deal was put on hold once Simon Grayson came on board.

However, having taken time to assess the current squad and undertake more research on Hardie, the Seasiders have now decided to go ahead with the deal.

The forward, who came through the youth ranks at Ibrox, made his first-team debut for Rangers in a Scottish League Cup game in 2014.

He has since played 17 times for Rangers, scoring twice for his boyhood club.

However, he has spent most of his early career out on loan with the likes of Raith Rovers, St Mirren and Livingston.

Hardie, who has represented Scotland from Under-16 level right up to the Under-21s, helped Livingston gain promotion from the Scottish Championship in the 2017/18 season and then joined them on loan again last summer.

He scored a combined 15 goals in 40 appearances during his time there.

Blackpool have been desperate for reinforcements in the striking department having scored just 50 league goals last season.