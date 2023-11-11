Blackpool make four changes for League One trip to Bolton as key midfielder returns and summer signing is named on bench
Blackpool travel to Bolton in League One today hoping to break into the play-off positions
Ollie Norburn is back in the Blackpool starting XI for the first time since mid-October.
The midfielder has returned to Neil Critchley's starting line-up for today's League One game at Bolton, after the missing the Seasiders' past five games with a neck injury.
The 31-year-old is one of four changes to the Blackpool side that drew with Fleetwood on their last third-tier outing.
Norburn is joined in the side by Albie Morgan and Karamoko Dembele - who impressed in last week's 2-0 win at Bromley in the FA Cup - and Dom Thompson.
Out go the suspended Kenny Dougall, Owen Dale, Tashin Oakley-Boothe and Kylian Kouassi.
Dale, Kouassi and Oakley-Boothe are named on the bench, alongside Kyle Joseph, who has featured just once for Blackpool because of a hamstring injury since his arrival from Swansea in the summer.
However, Critchley's substitute options do not include Andy Lyons or Shayne Lavery, who scored the Seasider's opening in last Saturday's Cup win.