Blackpool travel to Bolton in League One today hoping to break into the play-off positions

Ollie Norburn has proven to be a solid signing for the Seasiders. He has missed the last few weeks due to a neck problem, with his absence certainly noticeable.

Ollie Norburn is back in the Blackpool starting XI for the first time since mid-October.

The midfielder has returned to Neil Critchley's starting line-up for today's League One game at Bolton, after the missing the Seasiders' past five games with a neck injury.

The 31-year-old is one of four changes to the Blackpool side that drew with Fleetwood on their last third-tier outing.

Norburn is joined in the side by Albie Morgan and Karamoko Dembele - who impressed in last week's 2-0 win at Bromley in the FA Cup - and Dom Thompson.

Out go the suspended Kenny Dougall, Owen Dale, Tashin Oakley-Boothe and Kylian Kouassi.

Dale, Kouassi and Oakley-Boothe are named on the bench, alongside Kyle Joseph, who has featured just once for Blackpool because of a hamstring injury since his arrival from Swansea in the summer.