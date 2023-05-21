Blackpool next manager odds: Former boss jumps to joint favourite as Seasiders edge closer to appointment

Is next week the week Blackpool finally announce their new head coach?

The Seasiders have technically been on the lookout for a permanent head coach since January, when the axed Michael Appleton was replaced by Mick McCarthy.

The veteran manager lasted just three months himself with interim boss Stephen Dobbie – one of the names in the frame – taking charge of Blackpool's final six games, winning three.

But will that be enough for the 40-year-old to get the job? Here’s the latest odds, as per BetVictor...

1 . Nervous wait Has Stephen Dobbie done enough to get the job full-time? Or will the club look elsewhere?

2 . Numerous names - 33/1 Former Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy, pictured, is among a host of names at 33/1, alongside the likes of Ian Evatt, Grant McCann, Dave Challinor and Danny Cowley.

3 . Chris Wilder - 25/1 Looking for work again following a short spell as Watford's interim boss

4 . Karl Robinson - 20/1 Currently part of Sam Allardyce's backroom staff at Leeds having been sacked at Oxford in February.