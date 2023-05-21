News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Blackpool next manager odds: Former boss jumps to joint favourite as Seasiders edge closer to appointment

Is next week the week Blackpool finally announce their new head coach?

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 21st May 2023, 06:00 BST

The Seasiders have technically been on the lookout for a permanent head coach since January, when the axed Michael Appleton was replaced by Mick McCarthy.

The veteran manager lasted just three months himself with interim boss Stephen Dobbie – one of the names in the frame – taking charge of Blackpool's final six games, winning three.

But will that be enough for the 40-year-old to get the job? Here’s the latest odds, as per BetVictor...

Has Stephen Dobbie done enough to get the job full-time? Or will the club look elsewhere?

1. Nervous wait

Has Stephen Dobbie done enough to get the job full-time? Or will the club look elsewhere? Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Former Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy, pictured, is among a host of names at 33/1, alongside the likes of Ian Evatt, Grant McCann, Dave Challinor and Danny Cowley.

2. Numerous names - 33/1

Former Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy, pictured, is among a host of names at 33/1, alongside the likes of Ian Evatt, Grant McCann, Dave Challinor and Danny Cowley. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan

Photo Sales
Looking for work again following a short spell as Watford's interim boss

3. Chris Wilder - 25/1

Looking for work again following a short spell as Watford's interim boss Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Currently part of Sam Allardyce's backroom staff at Leeds having been sacked at Oxford in February.

4. Karl Robinson - 20/1

Currently part of Sam Allardyce's backroom staff at Leeds having been sacked at Oxford in February. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SeasidersBlackpoolStephen DobbieMichael AppletonMick McCarthyBetVictor