Blackpool next manager odds: Former boss jumps to joint favourite as Seasiders edge closer to appointment
Is next week the week Blackpool finally announce their new head coach?
The Seasiders have technically been on the lookout for a permanent head coach since January, when the axed Michael Appleton was replaced by Mick McCarthy.
The veteran manager lasted just three months himself with interim boss Stephen Dobbie – one of the names in the frame – taking charge of Blackpool's final six games, winning three.
But will that be enough for the 40-year-old to get the job? Here’s the latest odds, as per BetVictor...
