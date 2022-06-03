While bookies’ odds are by no means a definitive guide, they show us where the early money is going when it comes to the next person to take the top job at Bloomfield Road.
Ex-England men feature, as do several bosses currently in jobs throughout the EFL. Who takes your fancy?
These odds are from SkyBet and are correct as of Friday morning, June 3.
1. Ian Evatt
Odds: 6/1. Current Bolton boss remains a big favourite from his time at Bloomfield Road as a player.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
2. Dave Challinor
Odds: 7/1. Famous for his long throw as a player, as a boss Challinor has won promotion from the National League with both Hartlepool and Stockport.
Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Karl Robinson
Odds: 9/1. Oxford boss was recently linked with the vacant post at QPR.
Photo: Alex Burstow
4. Michael Appleton
Odds: 10/1. On the lookout for the next challenge after leaving Lincoln. We all know what happened the last time he was a Bloomfield Road.
Photo: Ian Walton