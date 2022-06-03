Blackpool next manager odds: Ex-Manchester United man features along with Bolton, Stockport, Oxford and Wigan bosses

Neil Critchley’s shock departure to be a coach for Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa leaves Blackpool hunting for a new manager.

By Adam Lord
While bookies’ odds are by no means a definitive guide, they show us where the early money is going when it comes to the next person to take the top job at Bloomfield Road.

Ex-England men feature, as do several bosses currently in jobs throughout the EFL. Who takes your fancy?

These odds are from SkyBet and are correct as of Friday morning, June 3.

1. Ian Evatt

Odds: 6/1. Current Bolton boss remains a big favourite from his time at Bloomfield Road as a player.

2. Dave Challinor

Odds: 7/1. Famous for his long throw as a player, as a boss Challinor has won promotion from the National League with both Hartlepool and Stockport.

3. Karl Robinson

Odds: 9/1. Oxford boss was recently linked with the vacant post at QPR.

4. Michael Appleton

Odds: 10/1. On the lookout for the next challenge after leaving Lincoln. We all know what happened the last time he was a Bloomfield Road.

