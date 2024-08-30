Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have completed the signing of versatile defender Odeluga Offiah.

The 21-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

After working his way through the ranks at the Amex Stadium, the centre back has featured 10 times for the Seagulls’ first-team, which includes six appearances in the Premier League.

Blackpool have enjoyed their fair share of success at Wembley over the years, with their most-recent triumph coming in the 2021 League One play-off final.

The Offiah family have a similar relationship with the national stadium, with Odeluga’s uncle Martin having won three Challenge Cups at the old ground during his rugby league career, with one of the 58-year-old’s most famous moments being the first of his two tries in the 1994 final.

Throughout his career, the winger picked up his fair share of major honours during his time with the likes of Widnes, Wigan, Eastern Suburbs and St George Dragons.

He also represented both England and Great Britain, with his career achievements recognised as part of the rugby league statue outside of Wembley.

Meanwhile, Offiah also had a stint in rugby union, which is a path his son (Odeluga’s cousin) Tyler is following.

The 18-year-old has recently signed for Bath, and reportedly had several offers in both codes.