Elliot Embleton has joined Blackpool for an undisclosed fee from Sunderland.

The midfielder has penned a two-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months available, as he returns to Bloomfield Road after previously spending time on loan with the club back in 2021, during which he enjoyed promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Embleton has struggled with injury in recent times, and had a stint with Derby County cut short after only two games last season.

Blackpool get their 2024/25 League One campaign underway against Crawley Town on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.30pm), before facing Burton Albion in the first round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley states Embleton is ready to go for the game at Broadfield Stadium this weekend.

“He’s been training since April with Sunderland,” he said.

“He did the end of the season with them, and he hasn’t missed a day of pre-season. He’s had plenty of minutes as well, he’s right up there with our top minute performers, so he comes here fit.

“We know we’ll have to manage him a little bit because he’s not played competitive football for a while, but his enthusiasm for the game is infectious.

“He trained with us on Thursday so he’ll come into contention.”

Critchley states as soon as Blackpool started making enquiries as soon as they knew Embleton might be available this summer.

“We know Elliot from his previous time at the football club, and how well he had done for us on the pitch,” he added.

“We also know him off the pitch, and his character and personality, which is really important to us.

“When we saw he might be on the fringes of things at Sunderland, we wanted to see if he’d be open to moving, and we got positive feedback from that, so we decided to take it forward.

“We’re delighted that we’ve got it over the line and that he’s joined us. He’ll be a big plus for us because he can play in numerous positions - he’s really intelligent.

“I’m hoping he’s eager to play football because he’s not played loads in the last year or two due to injury.”