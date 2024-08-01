Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Evans states he’s excited for the challenge ahead of him with Blackpool after a disappointing few years.

The midfielder joined the Seasiders as a free agent earlier this month following the conclusion of his short-term contract with League One champions Portsmouth.

He made the move to Fratton Park at the beginning of March, after his contract with Ipswich Town was mutually terminated to allow him to find game time elsewhere.

The final stages of the 30-year-old’s stint at Portman Road were disrupted by injury, after a positive start to life with The Blues - who have gone on to reach the Premier League.

Evans underwent surgery last year, and has his sights fully set on the future and replicating his past success in the third tier of English football.

“The injury is all good now, I had the operation to clear that up,” he said.

“I’ve had a frustrating couple of years, there’s no hiding from that. I would’ve played a lot more games at Ipswich if my knee had let me.

“I went in there when the new owners came in, I captained the side to start with and was a regular until I was getting my injuries.

“I’ll always be proud of what I achieved, and looking from afar I’m proud of what they’re achieving - I don’t think they’re going to stop any time soon.

“I can take heart from knowing I was a regular in that team, I need to get back to that form now, and that’s what I’m trying to do for Blackpool.

“It’s been a disappointing few years, but now it’s time to look forward and be excited for the challenge ahead.”