Elliot Embleton is looking forward to building on his past memories at Bloomfield Road after joining Blackpool for an undisclosed fee from Sunderland.

The midfielder, who was on loan with the Seasiders back in 2021, has penned a two-year deal with the Fylde Coast club, with an option available for an additional 12 months.

During his previous stint in Tangerine, the 25-year-old featured on 21 occasions, scoring twice and providing four assists.

One of his goals came in the League One play-off semi-finals against Oxford United, while he was also part of the starting XI that claimed a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City in the final at Wembley, which was Blackpool’s most-recent promotion to the Championship.

Embleton states the night against the U’s sticks in his mind, as he hopes to replicate his past success with the Seasiders after struggling with injury in the last few years.

“I’m buzzing to be back and looking forward to the future here at Blackpool,” he told the club website.

“For me, I need to get back playing football and I’ve got such happy memories here, where I feel like I played well and we ultimately ended up getting promoted.

“I sampled the atmosphere against Oxford in the play-offs when there were just 4000 supporters in due to Covid restrictions, and even then it was unbelievable. I can’t wait to play at Bloomfield Road again with more supporters and hopefully we can get the place rocking this season.”