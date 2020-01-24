Blackpool new boy Connor Ronan hopes for another successful loan stay

New Blackpool signing Connor Ronan believes his European experience has made him return to England a far better player.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder, who joined the Seasiders on loan last week, recently spent a year with Slovakian top-tier outfit DAC Dunajska Streda.

“It was a really good experience for me,” the 21-year-old said.

“I went out there, first and foremost, for the football side of things and I ended up playing every week and got a real taste of men’s football, which I hadn’t really had before.

“The living side of it, things were okay as well. But I went out there to play football and lots of games to get my confidence back.

“That’s what I did, so all in all it was a successful move but I’m happy to be back in England now.

“The style of football played a big part in me going out there as the way the team played suited me and my game.

“What’s changed the most is having that full year in men’s football, because I now feel like I’m physically stronger having adapted to playing against men every week.

“But I’m looking forward to a new challenge now and I’m excited to get started.”