Blackpool name unchanged side for Rotherham United clash as Arsenal loanee returns from injury

Michael Appleton keeps faith with the same side and formation that claimed a 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town 10 days ago.

It means Ian Poveda is fit enough to start despite being rated 50/50 in the build-up by Appleton.

It also sees the Seasiders stick with their 3-4-3 formation to match up Rotherham’s similar system.

Sonny Carey returns from his three-match suspension to feature on the bench while Charlie Patino recovers from his ankle injury to also be included among the substitutes.

Jack Moore and Luke Garbutt are the two to drop off the bench.

Gary Madine serves the second game of his three-match suspension while Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.

Patino has been missing for the last month with an ankle injury

Jerry Yates leads the line against the side he left to join Blackpool in 2020, having spent six years with the Millers.

Tonight’s game gives Blackpool and Rotherham their first opportunity to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing at the age of 96.

Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough was postponed as a mark of respect.

A minute’s silence will be observed prior to kick-off while the national anthem will also be sung.

TEAMS

Rotherham: Johansson, Harding, Wood, Hall, Norton-Cuffy, Barlaser, Rathbone, Wiles, Bramall, Washington, Ogbene

Subs: Vickers, McCart, Humphreys, Bola, Lindsay, High, Kelly

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Williams, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Thompson, Dougall, Connolly, Poveda, Corbeanu, Yates

Subs not used: Maxwell, Husband, Patino, Carey, Wright, Hamilton, Lavery