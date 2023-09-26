Blackpool name strong side for Central League derby clash against Preston North End- with the likes of Karamoko Dembele and Sonny Carey included
A number of first team players have been named in Blackpool’s starting line-up for the Central League derby clash against Preston North End.
The two teams go head-to-head at Springfields this afternoon, with proceedings getting underway at 2pm.
A number of familiar faces have been included in the Seasiders’ starting 11, including Marvin Ekpiteta, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele and Jake Beesley.
Meanwhile, the likes of Doug Tharme, Tashan Oakley Booth and Dominic Thompson also feature.