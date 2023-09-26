News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool name strong side for Central League derby clash against Preston North End- with the likes of Karamoko Dembele and Sonny Carey included

A number of first team players have been named in Blackpool’s starting line-up for the Central League derby clash against Preston North End.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:09 BST
The two teams go head-to-head at Springfields this afternoon, with proceedings getting underway at 2pm.

A number of familiar faces have been included in the Seasiders’ starting 11, including Marvin Ekpiteta, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele and Jake Beesley.

Meanwhile, the likes of Doug Tharme, Tashan Oakley Booth and Dominic Thompson also feature.

