Blackpool have named their team to take on Accrington Stanley in this afternoon’s behind-closed-doors pre-season friendly (K.O. 1pm).

Seven first-team regulars feature in the Seasiders’ starting XI for the game against The 'Owd Reds.

Dan Grimshaw, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Lee Evans, Hayden Coulson, Jake Beesley and CJ Hamilton have all been selected by Neil Critchley, alongside a number of the club’s youngsters.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad are set to feature later today when Blackpool travel to Prenton Park to face Tranmere Rovers (K.O. 7.45).

For the Accrington game, the Seasiders’ bench of four includes a trialist, which is expected to be Josh Onomah.

The former Preston North End, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder joined Blackpool in training at the back end of last week.

Discussing the midfielder’s trial period so far, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: “He’s not played football for a year, so we’re taking a look at him and he’s taking a look at us.

“He’ll have to do a period of catching up in terms of fitness and conditioning after missing out for 12 months.

“Let’s see where he gets to. Let’s give him some time and patience, and hopefully we’ll enjoy seeing the talent and the ability he’s got - that’s not in question, look at the clubs he’s played for, he’s played in the Premier League.

“He’s been a very good player, and I’m sure he wants to get back to that level.

“There’s no timeframe for the trial.”

Here is the full Blackpool team: Dan Grimshaw, Jack Moore, Dan Sassi, Alex Lankshear, CJ Hamilton, Lee Evans, Jaden Jones, Hayden Coulson, Sonny Carey, Ashley Fletcher, Jake Beesley.