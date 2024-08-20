Blackpool miss out on midfield target - with ex-Lincoln City man choosing former club
The ex-Lincoln City man became a free agent at the end of June, following the conclusion his contract at the LNER Stadium.
After joining the Imps in 2022, Mandroiu scored 14 league goals in 56 appearances, with one of his strikes coming against the Seasiders last season.
Earlier this month, Neil Critchley admitted Blackpool were in talks with the former Republic of Ireland youth international over a potential move to Bloomfield Road, but it has now been confirmed he will be playing his football elsewhere this season.
Mandroiu has made the move to Shamrock Rovers, where he previously spent time before his move to Lincoln.
In 62 outings during his last stint at the Tallaght Stadium, he found the back of the net 22 times and provided 11 assists.
Subject to clearance, Mandroiu will go straight into contention for the Hoops’ UEFA Europa League play-off tie away to PAOK in Greece.
