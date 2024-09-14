Blackpool midfielder's message following 'important' first win of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool midfielder Lee Evans has emphasised the importance of the Seasiders’ first league win of the season.

James Husband’s stoppage time goal proved to be the difference in the 2-1 victory over Exeter City, as Steve Bruce’s time at Bloomfield Road started with three points.

The winning header came shortly after an equaliser from Edward Francis, which had cancelled out CJ Hamilton’s first half opener.

Taking to social media after the game, summer signing Evans stated: “Important to get that first win on the board.

“Great shift from the boys! Brilliant atmosphere all day. Let’s kick on from here.”

After a couple of half chances in the early stages of the game, the Seasiders broke the deadlock in the 20th minute. A long throw into the box by Jordan Gabriel was allowed to bounce by the Exeter defence, allowing Hamilton to fire a volley through the legs of Pierce Sweeney, via a slight touch, to open the scoring.

Two more opportunities swiftly followed, with Dom Ballard having a shot saved by Joe Whitworth, and Joseph firing wide of the post.

Off the bench for the visitors after the break, Reece Cole gave the Seasiders a warning, as he forced Harry Tyrer into a strong save on his league debut

It proved to be another substitute who eventually got Exeter’s equaliser, with a free kick from Edwards on the right side floating over the head of the keeper and into the top corner.

After enduring a slow second half, this re-energised Blackpool.

Jordan Rhodes had a number of late chances cleared off the line, before producing a header into the danger zone in the 94th minute, which was met by Husband, who nodded in the winner on Bruce’s first outing in charge.