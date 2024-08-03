Lee Evans (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Blackpool midfielder Lee Evans says he got what he needed out of his short stint with Portsmouth.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old left Ipswich Town at the beginning of February in order to pick up regular minutes following his recovery from surgery for a long-term knee injury.

He joined Portsmouth the following month, and featured four times as John Mousinho’s side secured the League One title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as providing him with some game time prior to his summer move to Bloomfield Road, it also added another promotion to his CV, following past successes with Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Wolves.

Reflecting on his time at Fratton Park, he said: “It was good - I snuck another medal in.

“I felt a part of it, they played me in probably the three toughest games in the run-in, which spoke about what John Mousinho thought of me, and likewise in his first proper season in the Football League, he did a great job, it’s a credit to him.

“It was probably a gamble from me because I could’ve stayed with Ipswich until the end of the season, but I wanted to show people that I was fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going there secured me the move to Blackpool, so I’m glad I did it and I’m excited for this season.”

Evans admits his time with Portsmouth was always meant to be a short-term arrangement that helped both parties.

“It was just about seeing them over the line,” he added.

“It worked for both of us, I wanted to get fit and played games. There wasn’t much talk about going back.”