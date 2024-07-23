Blackpool midfielder makes admission on new signings and the importance of building relationships
The 24-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road from Charlton Athletic last summer, and scored six goals and provided five assists during his first campaign in Tangerine.
Ahead of the 2024/25 season, the Seasiders have added five new players to their ranks so far.
Jordan Rhodes and Hayden Coulson have both returned to the Fylde Coast on permanent deals following successful loan spells, while Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth and Lee Evans have also joined the club.
“It’s important to learn new things, which is the same for the new lads, it’s important we try and implement the things the manager (Neil Critchley) wants us to do,” Morgan told SportsBoom.
“I found it easy to settle in when I joined the club, but it’s (the trip to Spain) important for team-bonding for the lads so they can settle.
“It was a great opportunity for them to get to know the boys. It was about building relationships, because that definitely has an influence on the pitch.
“We’re working hard, whether that be the running or the tactical work, we’re trying to improve every single day.
“The off-season seemed to drag a lot longer than usual than in recent years, so it’s nice to back out there and playing again. We’ll keep building up to the start of the season.”
