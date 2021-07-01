Blackpool midfielder Kevin Stewart misses the final cut for Jamaica squad for upcoming Gold Cup

The midfielder was recently named in a preliminary 60-man squad for the CONCACAF competition, which is being staged in the United States.

But the former Liverpool and Hull City man, who recently signed a new deal with the Seasiders, has been left out of the final 23-man squad.

Had the 27-year-old been called up, Stewart would have missed large chunks of Blackpool’s pre-season campaign.

The tournament gets underway on July 10, the same day as Blackpool’s first pre-season friendly against Southport.

Jamaica’s first game comes against Suriname on July 12 in Orlando, with the group stages ending on July 20.

Theodore Whitmore’s men are also joined in their group by Costa Rica, while a third opponent will join from a preliminary stage of the tournament which starts on Friday in Fort Lauderdale.

The quarter finals are on July 24 and July 25, with the semi-finals on July 29. The final takes place in Paradise, Nevada on August 1.

Blackpool begin their league campaign away at Bristol City on Saturday, August 7.

Former Seasider Curtis Tilt, now at Rotherham United, had also been included in the preliminary squad, but he’s not made the cut either.

Born in England, Stewart is of Jamaican descent but has yet to feature for the Reggae Boyz.

Stewart recently extended his stay at Bloomfield Road by signing a longer-term contract with Blackpool.

The 27-year-old joined the Seasiders as a free agent in January, going on to make 16 appearances to help Neil Critchley’s men win promotion.

The midfielder’s contract was due to expire in a year’s time, but the former Liverpool and Hull City man has put pen to paper on a fresh deal that will keep him on the Fylde coast until at least June 2023.

The club also hold the option to extend Stewart’s contract by a further 12 months, should they wish to do so.

“I’m really happy to extend my stay here,” Stewart said of his new deal.

“We had a good season last season and hopefully we can now build on it in a new league and with some new additions.

“Based on our performances last season, I think we can do really well as a club and that has obviously been an additional reason for me to stay here longer and commit my future for the next few years.”

Stewart is no stranger to the Championship, having made 78 appearances for Hull at this level.

The midfielder, who played under Neil Critchley during his time at Liverpool, made the move to the KCOM Stadium for a substantial transfer fee in 2017, having featured in 20 games for the Premier League giants.

Initially on the books of Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster, he has also spent time out on loan with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Swindon Town and Burton Albion.

Stewart, who played a key role in helping Pool win promotion in the second half of last season, joins the likes of Stuart Moore, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Cameron Antwi and Gary Madine in signing new deals this summer.