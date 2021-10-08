Blackpool midfielder and former Fulham youngster makes loan switch to non-league

Antwi, who turned 20 yesterday, has linked up with the National League North side for a month.

He’s now in line to make his debut for the Bucks against Spennymoor Town tomorrow.

Telford are third from bottom in the National League North, having picked up just six points from their opening six games.

Manager Gavin Cowan agreed to depart the club by mutual consent earlier this week, bringing an end to his three-year spell.

Antwi, who has previously spent time on loan with Southport, agreed a new one-year deal with the Seasiders during the summer.

The midfielder made one appearance last season, starting in the 3-0 EFL Trophy group game victory against Leeds United’s Under-21 side.

Antwi has joined AFC Telford on loan

Antwi was unfortunate to be shown a straight red card late on, having started the game.

The ball-playing midfielder made another appearance this season, starting in Blackpool’s Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland in August.

The Londoner, who was born to Ghanaian parents, signed professional terms with the Seasiders in 2020.

The former Fulham youngster was a regular starter for Pool’s Under-18 side prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

Antwi becomes the latest Blackpool player to leave on loan in search of regular first-team football.

Jordan Thorniley (Oxford United), Ethan Robson (MK Dons), Rob Apter and Ewan Bange (both Bamber Bridge), Brad Holmes (FC United) and Cameron Hill (Sheffield FC) are all spending time away from the club this season.