Blackpool manager Neil Critchley provides latest update on injured Seasiders pair

Blackpool have been without two of their front men for the last couple of months.

Northern Ireland international Shayne Lavery picked up a hamstring injury in the FA Cup first round tie against Bromley at the beginning of November, before summer signing Kylian Kouassi suffered the same injury a couple of weeks later.

There are hopes at Bloomfield Road that the pair could be back in action at some point before the end of January, with the Seasiders currently short on striking options after Jake Beesley was forced off against Port Vale in the final game of 2023.

"Shayne (Lavery) and Kylian (Kouassi) are getting closer,” said Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

"They’ve started to join back in with a part of training, but not full training. We’re hoping in the next couple of weeks they’ll make a reappearance, if everything goes to plan.”