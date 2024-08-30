Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool forward Dom Ballard will be on international duty in next couple of weeks.

The 19-year-old, who is currently on loan with the Seasiders from Southampton, has been called up to the England U20s squad.

Following his move to Bloomfield Road earlier this month, Ballard marked his first start for the club with a goal in last weekend’s 4-4 draw with Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows his successful spell with Reading last season, where he scored five goals in 12 outings for the Royals before his campaign was cut short by injury.

The young Three Lions are in action away to Turkey next Friday (September 6, K.O. 5pm), before returning home to face Romania at Stockport County’s Edgeley Park on September 10 (K.O. 7pm).

Ballard isn’t the only Blackpool player who will be on international duty, with Rob Apter once again selected for the Scotland U21s squad.

The winger will be hoping to build on his previous outings against Turkey and Austria earlier this year, as Scot Gemmill’s side prepare to face Spain in Edinburgh on September 6 and Malta at the Ta'qali National Stadium the following week.