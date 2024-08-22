Blackpool man in reported talks to make Championship move amid Plymouth Argyle interest

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw has been linked with a move to Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims are on the search for a new shot stopper following Michael Cooper’s move to Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee last week, with the Seasiders’ number one reportedly on their shortlist of targets.

According to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, Wayne Rooney’s side have entered talks with Blackpool over the potential sale of Grimshaw, with a figure of £600,000 plus add-ons touted.

The keeper made the move to Bloomfield Road from Manchester City in 2021, and has gone on to make 96 appearances for the Fylde Coast outfit.

Despite the Seasiders failing to reach the play-offs last year, Grimshaw’s efforts gave them a fighting chance, with the former Lommel loanee keeping 18 clean sheets in total.

Plymouth have also been linked with Bolton Wanderers’ Nathan Baxter and Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle, but the valuation of both players reportedly proved too high for the Championship outfit.

