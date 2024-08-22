Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw has been linked with a move to Plymouth Argyle.

The Pilgrims are on the search for a new shot stopper following Michael Cooper’s move to Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee last week, with the Seasiders’ number one reportedly on their shortlist of targets.

According to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, Wayne Rooney’s side have entered talks with Blackpool over the potential sale of Grimshaw, with a figure of £600,000 plus add-ons touted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The keeper made the move to Bloomfield Road from Manchester City in 2021, and has gone on to make 96 appearances for the Fylde Coast outfit.

Despite the Seasiders failing to reach the play-offs last year, Grimshaw’s efforts gave them a fighting chance, with the former Lommel loanee keeping 18 clean sheets in total.

Plymouth have also been linked with Bolton Wanderers’ Nathan Baxter and Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle, but the valuation of both players reportedly proved too high for the Championship outfit.