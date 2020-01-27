Blackpool make yet another January signing with loan capture of highly-rated Leicester City youngster

Blackpool have made yet another January transfer window signing with the loan capture of highly-rated Leicester City youngster Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson satisfied with Blackpool's January business but won't rule out more signings

The midfielder arrives at Bloomfield Road fresh from making his first-team debut for the Foxes in their FA Cup win at Brentford on Saturday.

The Under-23 regular, who was named Leicester's development squad player of the season last term, will spend the remainder of the season with the Seasiders.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a 72 hours," Dewsbury-Hall said.

"On Saturday I made my debut for the first-team in the FA Cup, then the next day I travelled here to get this loan deal sorted.

"I’m really excited to come here and get some games under my belt.

"Hopefully I can make a difference to the team and see where it takes us.”

A box-to-box midfielder, Dewsbury-Hall has made more than 70 consecutive Premier League 2 appearances since September 2017.

This season he has also starred for the Under-23s in the EFL Trophy, scoring two goals in five games en-route to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Manager Simon Grayson said: “Kiernan is a player we’ve watched closely for a while now, so we’re delighted that we’ve been able to bring him in.

"He’s very highly thought of at Leicester and I’d like to thank the club for allowing him to continue his development with us.

"He’ll be another terrific addition to the squad and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

The midfielder takes the number 15 shirt recently vacated by Jordan Thompson, who made the move to Championship side Stoke City earlier this month.

He follows Grant Ward, Jordan Thorniley, Marc Bola, Ben Heneghan, Connor Ronan, Gary Madine, Chris Maxwell and James Husband in joining the club during the January transfer window.

Meanwhile Thompson, Ryan Hardie, Michael Nottingham, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Adi Yussuf, Nick Anderton, Rowan Roache, Emil Jaaskelainen have all departed.