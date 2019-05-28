Blackpool make Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf first signing of the summer

Solihull Moors striker Adi Yussuf has become Blackpool’s first signing of the summer.

Yussuf has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

The 27-year-old bagged 21 goals in all competitions this season as Solihull enjoyed a fine campaign, finishing runners up in the National League.

Two of those goals came against Blackpool in the FA Cup, when the Seasiders overcame Solihull 3-2 in their second round replay at Bloomfield Road.

Pool boss Terry McPhillips said: “I’ve followed Adi’s career quite closely and he's always stood out whenever I’ve seen him play.

"He’s found a real level of consistency for Solihull Moors this season and we’ll now be looking for him to push on another level and score some goals for us.”

Yussuf, who has previously played for the likes of Burton Albion, Mansfield Town, Grimsby Town, Lincoln City and Barrow, was out of contract at Solihull.

The striker has been called up to Tanzania's 39-man training squad for the African Cup of Nations, which begins on June 21.

Should he make their final squad he will

The Seasiders were badly in need of reinforcements in the striker's department after netting just 50 league goals this season.

Pool are also heavily linked with a move for Ryan Edwards, a Plymouth Argyle centre back who is also wanted by Bristol Rovers.

Players contracted for next season: Nick Anderton, Marc Bola, Myles Boney, Yusifu Ceesay, Liam Feeney, Armand Gnanduillet, Callum Guy, Mark Howard, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Michael Nottingham, Harry Pritchard, Rowan Roache, Jay Spearing, Jordan Thompson, Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton, Matty Virtue, Adi Yussuf

Contracts offered to: Nathan Delfouneso and Jimmy Ryan