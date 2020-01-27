Blackpool make long trip south to Wycombe Wanderers searching for first win of 2020

Blackpool make the first of two tricky long trips south tomorrow tonight when they take on League One’s surprise package Wycombe Wanderers.

The Seasiders take on Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers side on Tuesday night

The Seasiders head to Adams Park searching for their first win of 2020 against a Wycombe side that sit third in the table, level on points with the automatic promotion spots.

The Chairboys have slipped in recent weeks though, winning just one of their last seven games in league action, losing five of them.

Simon Grayson’s men might be winless in their last eight games in all competitions but the Pool boss insists his side are close to turning it around.

“You go there to Wycombe to face a team that is flying at the top of the division and have been there for a long time,” Grayson said.

“There’s no reason why we can’t go there and then to Oxford afterwards and win.

“People might say on paper it will be two home wins, but we’re going there with the intention of trying to get back to winning ways.

“I know Gareth Ainsworth and Karl Robinson will be thinking: ‘Blackpool have a good squad and they’re not far away from getting that result that could transform the rest of their season’.

“We’ve had a good week in training and hopefully we can put that into action on Tuesday night.”

With the Seasiders facing a similarly long trip to Oxford United on Saturday, that raised the prospect of staying down in that area of the country for the remainder of the week.

Explaining why that won’t be the case, Grayson added: “We will be coming back after the game on Tuesday night. I’ve done it before but sometimes the finances will dictate that we can’t.

“We’re going down Monday night and we will be there all day Tuesday, so unless you want to pay the bill then we will coming back after the game.”

Following a recent influx on new arrivals during this month’s transfer window, Blackpool are likely to make wholesale changes for Tuesday night's clash.

The likes of Chris Maxwell, Jordan Thorniley, Connor Ronan and Gary Madine will all be pushing for their first starts.

When asked if he’s likely to ring the changes, Grayson replied: “You know me, I don’t divulge that information.

“Ask Joey (Barton), he knows what my team is going to be on Tuesday!

“Some players are coming here to be part of the squad and some others are going straight into the first team. Who they are, you’ll have to wait and see.

“Do I think most players are up to speed and to where I want them to be? Probably are so now because of the work we’ve done with them recently.”