Blackpool loan defender won’t rule out an extended stay at Bloomfield Road

Ben Heneghan has revealed he’s open to extending his Blackpool stay beyond his initial loan spell.

The centre-back recently returned to Bloomfield Road, agreeing to stay with the Seasiders until January.

The 25-year-old, who is out of contract at Sheffield United at the end of the season, admits he hasn’t ruled out staying with Simon Grayson’s men for a longer period.

“I’m open to anything,” Heneghan said.

“I’ve just come here to get in the team, play as many games and then we’ll see what happens. But I’m happy and when I play I’m happy.”

Sealing Heneghan’s return was quite a coup for Blackpool given the defender’s displays for the club last season.

The centre-back openly admitted he was keen to make the step up to the Championship as Hull City and Reading were two clubs who were reported to hold an interest.

A deal never materialised, paving the way for Heneghan to return to the Fylde coast.

“I’m buzzing to be back to be honest,” Heneghan said.

“I just got a phone call to say the club are still interested in me. I was surprised a little bit in a way, but at the same time I’d like to think I did alright last year and that obviously sat in the mind of the new manager coming in.

“I was always open to coming back. The club treated me well last season and it’s only got better.

“Things didn’t quite work out the way I wanted them to this summer but, as I said at the end of last season, I was always open to coming back.

“I enjoyed my time here and it’s a great club that has got even better.

“I just want to knuckle down and do my best until I get back into the side. It’s just good to get back in the swing of things and to be back in training.”

On the reported interest from Championship sides, Heneghan added: “There was quite a bit of interest, but I’ve always said that until I’ve signed on the dotted line I don’t believe anything.

“I just keep my head down and when a club comes and does want me, and I have signed, that’s when I enter work mode.”

A big plus for the towering defender is how he won’t need long to settle in, Heneghan already knowing most players in the Pool squad.

“It always helps knowing a lot of the lads already, that’s a big positive,” he said.

“The manager has his views on the way he wants to play so I’m just taking his advice and will look to produce it on the pitch.

“I spoke to a few of the lads who told me about some of the changes, which have turned out to be massive.

“Just looking at the pitch, that’s a big change by itself.

“It all makes the club better and if we can do well like we did last season when things weren’t in our favour, then there’s no reason why we can’t do even better.”