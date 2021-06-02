Blackpool linked with permanent swoop for Sunderland man, Everton to offer new deal to loan star, Nottingham Forest striker in demand
The Championship rumour mill is in full flow ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, with Blackpool looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the second tier.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:19 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:20 am
The Seasiders will be keen to bring loan star Ellis Simms back to Bloomfield Road next season, while they've also been linked with a permanent swoop for another loan signing Elliot Embleton.
Neil Critchley's men are also due to announce their retained list soon.
Here's a round-up of the latest transfer talk from the Championship.
Page 1 of 3