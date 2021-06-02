Who could be on the move this summer?

Blackpool linked with permanent swoop for Sunderland man, Everton to offer new deal to loan star, Nottingham Forest striker in demand

The Championship rumour mill is in full flow ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, with Blackpool looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the second tier.

The Seasiders will be keen to bring loan star Ellis Simms back to Bloomfield Road next season, while they've also been linked with a permanent swoop for another loan signing Elliot Embleton.

Neil Critchley's men are also due to announce their retained list soon.

Here's a round-up of the latest transfer talk from the Championship.

1. Sheffield United release quartet

Phil Jagielka, John Lundstrum, Simon Moore and Jack Rodwell have been released by Sheffield United as they start planning for life in the Championship. (Official website) Photo: Press Association

2. Goalkeeper in demand

Freddie Woodman has left the door open to returning to Swansea next season after helping them to the play-off final. The goalkeeper is on loan from Newcastle. (Football league World) Photo: Press Association

3. Bristol City join Middlesbrough in striker hunt

Rotherham striker Michael Smith is being eyed by Bristol City. Smith is already on Middlesbrough's wanted list. (Bristol Post) Photo: JPIMedia

4. No Oakwell move for USA striker

Barnsley have decided against turning striker Daryl Dike's loan from Orlando into a permanent move. (Barnsley Chronicle) Photo: Press Association

