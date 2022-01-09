Blackpool link to Rochdale forward Jake Beesley: Both managers discuss situation

The 25-year-old was not named in the Dale squad for Saturday's wasted trip to Colchester United, where their League Two clash was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Asked if there was anything to report on Beesley after Blackpool's FA Cup exit at Hartlepool United, head coach Neil Critchley said: “No, nothing yet and I'm not going to comment on other clubs' players until something changes.

Jake Beesley in action for Rochdale against Blackpool last season

“The last thing I'm thinking about is transfers, signings and players just after we've been knocked out of the FA Cup.”

Asked about his absent players at Colchester, Dale boss Robbie Stockdale said: “We are missing a couple of other players who we as a club have accepted bids for, good bids, and I'll go into more detail with you on that next week because I don't think it's right to do that until it's finalised.

“If these moves get over the line they will be fantastic moves for the boys, so we'll see what the next 48 hours bring on that.”

Beesley has scored 12 goals in 26 games this season, including a brace in each of Rochdale's last two matches – they have not played for three weeks.

Sheffield-born Beesley joined Dale from Solihull Moors in the summer of 2020 and scored seven goals in 30 games last season, when Dale were in League One. He previously spent two-and-a-half years with Salford City.

His father Paul Beesley was a widely-travelled defender who spent a season at Blackpool (1999-2000).