Jimmy Armfield is one of two former Blackpool men to be named in the starting XI

Blackpool legends named in England's all-time greatest XI - here's the full line-up

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled England's greatest XI of all time - and it features two Blackpool legends in the starting line-up.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 3:02 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 3:16 pm

Here's the legendary Three Lions side in full...

1. GK - Gordon Banks

The World Cup winner and former Leicester City and Stoke City keeper was capped 73 times by his country

Photo Sales

2. RB - Jimmy Armfield

'Sir Jimmy', a one club man, was capped 43 times by the Three Lions. Recognised as the best right-back in the world, Armfield suffered an injury just before the 1966 World Cup, but did later receive a medal.

Photo Sales

3. CB - Bobby Moore

The West Ham man was capped 108 times by England and lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in '66.

Photo Sales

4. CB - Billy Wright

The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender was capped 105 times by England, scoring on three occasions.

Photo Sales
EnglandBlackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3