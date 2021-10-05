Blackpool legends named in England's all-time greatest XI - here's the full line-up

Here's the legendary Three Lions side in full...
1. GK - Gordon Banks
The World Cup winner and former Leicester City and Stoke City keeper was capped 73 times by his country
2. RB - Jimmy Armfield
'Sir Jimmy', a one club man, was capped 43 times by the Three Lions. Recognised as the best right-back in the world, Armfield suffered an injury just before the 1966 World Cup, but did later receive a medal.
3. CB - Bobby Moore
The West Ham man was capped 108 times by England and lifted the Jules Rimet trophy in '66.
4. CB - Billy Wright
The Wolverhampton Wanderers defender was capped 105 times by England, scoring on three occasions.