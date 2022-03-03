Blackpool and Stoke City meet on the week of the 22nd anniversary of Sir Stanley Matthews being laid to rest
This week we witnessed the 22nd anniversary of Sir Stanley Matthews being laid to rest - making Saturday’s game all the more pertinent.
The wizard of dribble famously starred for both Stoke City and Blackpool, who meet at the bet365 Stadium this weekend.
Matthews, who passed away in February 2000 at the age of 85, helped win the FA Cup for the Seasiders and was also named the first European Footballer of the Year during his time at Bloomfield Road.
But he also holds legendary status with Stoke, having made over 300 appearances for his hometown club.
There is a statue dedicated to Matthews outside Stoke’s stadium, while the road leading to the ground is also named in his honour.
Back on March 3, 2000, tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Stoke as the city came to a standstill for his funeral.
Former Blackpool teammate Jimmy Armfield was in attendance alongside the likes of Gordon Banks, Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Tom Finney.
Blackpool supporter Graham Kelly, also the former chief executive of the FA, was among those paying their respects.
Matthews, a former England winger, was widely regarded as one of the greats of world football during his illustrious 33-year career.
The Magician, who won 54 caps for England and played in another 30 wartime internationals, is the only player to have been knighted while still playing football.
He made 379 appearances for the Seasiders, his most famous performance coming in Blackpool’s 1953 FA Cup final win against Bolton Wanderers - which was later dubbed the “Matthews final”.