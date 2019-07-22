Blackpool legend Charlie Adam signs for Championship side Reading

One-time Blackpool target and fans' favourite Charlie Adam has signed for Championship side Reading.

The 33-year-old underwent a medical at the Madejski Stadium today and subsequently signed a one-year deal with the Royals.

It brings to an end weeks of speculation that the free agent, who was released by Stoke City at the end of last season, was being lined up for a sensational return to Bloomfield Road.

The Gazette understands talks took place between Adam and the Seasiders, and the Scot was keen to remain in the North West, but the two parties were unable to come to an agreement.

The midfielder had been training with Blackburn Rovers for much of the summer to maintain his fitness, but it is their Championship rivals Reading where he has opted to sign.

Adam said on Twitter: "Thanks to Tony Mowbray and everyone at Rovers for allowing me to train with them for the past few weeks.

"Was great to play and score a few goals. I wish them all the best this season.

"I’m now ready for my next challenge."

Adam sent the rumour mill into meltdown last week when he watched Blackpool's friendly at AFC Fylde from the stands.

The midfielder's appearance at Mill Farm as soon picked up by the travelling Blackpool fans, who serenaded their former favourite with chants of "there's only one Charlie Adam" and "Charlie's coming home".

They also demanded Adam give them a wave, which of course he duly obliged, leading to a subsequent chant of "sign him up".

However, there is to be no fairytale ending.

In other transfer news, the Seasiders are expected to confirm the season-long loan of Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick tomorrow.

The 6ft 2ins shot stopper spent last season on loan with Scunthorpe United, making 43 appearances.