Blackpool left sweating on double midfield blow ahead of final games of the season against Barnsley and Reading
Karamoko Dembele’s goal within the first minute proved to be the difference between the two teams in Cumbria, as the Seasiders kept their faint hopes of reaching the play-offs alive.
During the first half of the game at Brunton Park, George Byers was forced off through injury and replaced by Albie Morgan- who went down holding his knee in the latter stages of the game in only his second outing since returning from a spell on the sidelines.
Explaining the situation of the pair, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “George felt his adductor, his groin, so he had to come off. We’re hopeful we’ve caught it soon enough. He knows his body, he’s an experienced player so he knows how much the pain is.
"It’s hard to say how he is straight after the game. He was in enough pain to come off but we’re hopeful we’ll get good news.
"Albie came off with his knee, which was more of a contact injury, so we’re hopeful it’s nothing more serious. When he went down we thought we may have to finish with 10 men, but he’s a tough boy and he stayed on the pitch. It was knee on knee so we’re hoping it’s just some swelling and it’ll settle down. With two games to go we’ll be doing everything possible to make sure they’re ready for next week.
"In the last few games it’s been George, Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) and Sonny (Carey) in midfield which gives us real technical quality and intelligence in the middle of the pitch, but everyone provides different qualities. Norbs (Ollie Norburn) gives us leadership and experience, we’ve got Matty (Virtue) and Albie who came on today. We’re searching for the right personnel that compliment each other to play the way we want to.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.